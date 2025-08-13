Reviewing Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) & Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) and Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oracle and Smith Micro Software”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oracle $57.40 billion 12.41 $12.44 billion $4.34 58.42 Smith Micro Software $20.56 million 0.70 -$48.70 million ($1.85) -0.37

Risk & Volatility

Oracle has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Micro Software. Smith Micro Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oracle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Oracle has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith Micro Software has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Oracle and Smith Micro Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oracle 0 8 23 3 2.85 Smith Micro Software 0 0 1 0 3.00

Oracle currently has a consensus target price of $222.75, suggesting a potential downside of 12.14%. Smith Micro Software has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 632.17%. Given Smith Micro Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Smith Micro Software is more favorable than Oracle.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.4% of Oracle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by institutional investors. 42.2% of Oracle shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oracle and Smith Micro Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oracle 21.68% 87.34% 8.94% Smith Micro Software -166.15% -45.16% -37.14%

Summary

Oracle beats Smith Micro Software on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing. The company also offers cloud-based industry solutions for various industries; Oracle application licenses; and Oracle license support services. In addition, it provides cloud and license business' infrastructure technologies, such as the Oracle Database and MySQL Database; Java, a software development language; and middleware, including development tools and others. The company's cloud and license business' infrastructure technologies also comprise cloud-based compute, storage, and networking capabilities; and Oracle autonomous database, MySQL HeatWave, Internet-of-Things, digital assistant, and blockchain. Further, it provides hardware products and other hardware-related software offerings, including Oracle engineered systems, enterprise servers, storage solutions, industry-specific hardware, virtualization software, operating systems, management software, and related hardware services; and consulting and customer services. The company markets and sells its cloud, license, hardware, support, and services offerings directly to businesses in various industries, government agencies, and educational institutions, as well as through indirect channels. The company has a collaboration with Amdocs Limited to empower customers on their journey towards cloud and digital adoption. Oracle Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc. engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging. It also offers ViewSpot, a retail display management platform that provides on-screen and interactive demos to wireless carriers and other smartphone retailers; and technical support and customer services. Smith Micro Software, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

