Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.4% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Enzi Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.23, for a total transaction of $6,377,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,494,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,572,657.16. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $2,786,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 240,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,656,704. This represents a 5.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,219 shares of company stock valued at $49,674,273 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Alphabet from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.53.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $203.34 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.27 and its 200-day moving average is $173.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $96,428,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

