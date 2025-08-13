Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Stock Price

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Owens & Minor from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

NYSE OMI opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $16.63. The company has a market capitalization of $419.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $8.04.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 76.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 758.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 25.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

