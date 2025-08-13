Robert W. Baird Raises Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Price Target to $45.00

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $41.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ATMU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

Atmus Filtration Technologies stock opened at $43.90 on Monday. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.64.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $453.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.51 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 83.23% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,592,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,617 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $63,949,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $48,966,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 806.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,738,000 after buying an additional 1,038,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,152,000. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

