Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Roblox by 15.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $890,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 92,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1,193.7% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 24,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other Roblox news, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.67, for a total transaction of $802,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 301,223 shares in the company, valued at $40,264,478.41. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total value of $8,538,420.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 279,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,206,523.16. This trade represents a 19.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,201,935 shares of company stock worth $499,388,389 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX opened at $129.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.57 and a beta of 1.63. Roblox Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $150.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.78.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 372.96%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roblox from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Macquarie lifted their price target on Roblox from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Roblox from $123.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Roblox from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Roblox

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.