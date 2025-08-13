Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Roche from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roche
Roche Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roche
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roche during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Roche by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Roche during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Roche during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Roche during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000.
Roche Company Profile
Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Roche
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- NFL and WWE Land on ESPN—The Impact on Disney and TKO Stocks
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- If Qualcomm Holds $145, Its Next Move Could Be Massive
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Intel’s White House Reset: From Political Storm to a Clearer Sky
Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.