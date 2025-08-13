Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,040 ($14.04) to GBX 1,245 ($16.81) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.17% from the company’s current price.

RR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,000 ($13.50) to GBX 1,220 ($16.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 976.20 ($13.18).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Up 0.8%

LON:RR opened at GBX 1,090.50 ($14.72) on Monday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 196.45 ($2.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 537.20 ($7.25). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 963.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 810.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £93.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 15.74 ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had a negative return on equity of 78.08% and a net margin of 13.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rolls-Royce Holdings plc will post 8.5952 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Angela Strank bought 2,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 874 ($11.80) per share, with a total value of £24,795.38 ($33,475.60). Also, insider Wendy Mars bought 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 969 ($13.08) per share, for a total transaction of £1,821.72 ($2,459.46). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,727 and sold 27,122 shares valued at $25,316,993. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

