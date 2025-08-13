Rosenblatt Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.88% from the stock’s previous close.

DIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.1%

DIS opened at $113.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $204.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 82.5% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

