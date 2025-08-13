Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Stock

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$5,700.00 to C$6,000.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.17% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$5,600.00 to C$5,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$5,350.00 to C$5,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Constellation Software from C$5,700.00 to C$5,400.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5,521.43.
Constellation Software Stock Down 2.5%
Constellation Software Company Profile
Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company that develops and customizes software for public- and private-sector markets. The firm acquires, manages, and builds vertical-specific businesses. Its operations are organized in two segments: Public Sector and Private Sector. The portfolio companies serve various markets including communications, credit unions, beverage distribution, tour operators, auto clubs, textiles and apparel, hospitality, and community care.
