Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Stock Price

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MRVI. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 30.6%

MRVI stock opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $685.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.28.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 90.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $46.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 58.4% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 10,796 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 20.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 32,940 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 20.4% during the second quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,634,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 276,908 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

