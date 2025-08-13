Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Stock Price

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 1,200 ($16.20) to GBX 1,400 ($18.90) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 19.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRES. Citigroup increased their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 1,300 ($17.55) to GBX 1,700 ($22.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 805 ($10.87) to GBX 980 ($13.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 1,850 ($24.98) to GBX 2,100 ($28.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 1,620 ($21.87) to GBX 1,700 ($22.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,576 ($21.28).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fresnillo

Fresnillo Trading Down 0.5%

Fresnillo Company Profile

Shares of Fresnillo stock opened at GBX 1,735 ($23.42) on Monday. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of GBX 502 ($6.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,769 ($23.88). The stock has a market cap of £16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.66, a P/E/G ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,462.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,107.37.

(Get Free Report)

Fresnillo plc is the world’s largest silver producer and Mexico’s largest gold producer, listed on the London and Mexican stock exchanges.

The Group seeks to create value for stakeholders across precious metal cycles, focusing on high-potential silver and gold projects that can be developed into low cost, world-class mines.

Following a decade of consistent and successful progress, the Group is now focused on consolidating its growth and advancing its pipeline in order to deliver further growth in the years ahead.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.