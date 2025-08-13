Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s FY2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target (up from $11.50) on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

RWAY stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. Runway Growth Finance has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $11.73. The stock has a market cap of $402.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.27 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allium Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,568,000. CF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth $9,290,000. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 802,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after acquiring an additional 472,799 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $4,551,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 920,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 398,547 shares in the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

