Russel Metals Q3 EPS Reduced by Raymond James Financial

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Free Report) – Raymond James Financial decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Russel Metals in a report issued on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RUS. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$54.50 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of RUS opened at C$40.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$43.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$34.62 and a 12-month high of C$46.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

Russel Metals Inc is a Canada-based metal distribution company. The company conducts business primarily through three metals distribution segments: metals service centers; energy products; and steel distributors. The metal service centers provide processing and distribution services to a broad base of end-users.

