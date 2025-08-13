Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Hits New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $227.00 and last traded at $230.52, with a volume of 538632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $232.68.

Specifically, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.45, for a total transaction of $532,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,490,962.95. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total transaction of $540,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,826,974.14. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.40, for a total transaction of $558,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,834,236.40. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group set a $404.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.16.

Salesforce Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $221.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Kane Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

