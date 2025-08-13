Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Trading 5.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.40. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.
Sandfire Resources Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68.
Sandfire Resources Company Profile
