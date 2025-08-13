Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 48,829 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,316,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 74.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,297,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 555,323 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,012,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 698,296 shares during the period. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $120.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.18. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.68 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 293.05% and a negative net margin of 77.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

