Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) vs. Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Head to Head Review

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) and Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sappi and Mercer International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sappi 1.75% 6.09% 2.56% Mercer International -5.60% -23.88% -4.61%

Risk & Volatility

Sappi has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercer International has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sappi 0 0 0 0 0.00 Mercer International 0 4 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sappi and Mercer International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Mercer International has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 47.57%. Given Mercer International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mercer International is more favorable than Sappi.

Dividends

Sappi pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Mercer International pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Sappi pays out 58.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mercer International pays out -18.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mercer International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sappi and Mercer International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sappi $5.46 billion 0.17 $33.00 million $0.17 9.94 Mercer International $2.04 billion 0.09 -$85.14 million ($1.63) -1.77

Sappi has higher revenue and earnings than Mercer International. Mercer International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sappi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.8% of Mercer International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Sappi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Mercer International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sappi beats Mercer International on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sappi

Sappi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company manufacture and sells dissolving pulp, and wood and paper pulp; graphic papers, coated and uncoated papers, and casting and release papers; and packaging and specialty papers, including packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, and dye sublimation papers. It also provides biomaterials, such as valida, lignin, furfural, and sweeteners, as well as forestry products; and engages in the treasury and insurance business. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills. The company also manufactures, distributes, and sells lumber, cross-laminated timber, finger joint lumber, glue-laminated timber, wood pallets, electricity, biofuels, and wood residuals. In addition, it generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party. Further, it produces and sells NBSK pulp manufactured from softwood; green energy using carbon-neutral biofuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; tall oil from black liquor for use as a chemical additive and green energy source; bio extractives and biomaterials, including lignin, turpentine, cellulose filaments, and sandalwood oil; and biofuels; as well as provides transportation and logistics services. The company sells its pulp to pulp markets, integrated paper and paperboard manufacturers; and lumber products to distributors, construction firms, secondary manufacturers, retail yards, and home centers. Mercer International Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

