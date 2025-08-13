Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) Receives $45.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.1429.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SRRK shares. Lifesci Capital upgraded Scholar Rock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Scholar Rock from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial set a $53.00 target price on Scholar Rock and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SRRK

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholar Rock

In other news, Director Joshua Reed sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $160,488.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,555.04. This represents a 25.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 11,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $445,662.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,281.40. This represents a 31.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,654 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,811. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. CWM LLC increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 152.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth $71,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 21.9% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 15.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Trading Up 2.4%

SRRK stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.27.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.32). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.