Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 387.

SDR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 373 ($5.04) price target on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.27) price target on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.87) price target on shares of Schroders in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 496 ($6.70) to GBX 337 ($4.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 390 ($5.27) to GBX 400 ($5.40) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st.

Get Schroders alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SDR

Insider Buying and Selling at Schroders

Schroders Price Performance

In other news, insider Richard Oldfield bought 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 371 ($5.01) per share, with a total value of £252.28 ($340.60). Insiders have acquired 297 shares of company stock valued at $114,391 over the last three months. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LON SDR opened at GBX 397.80 ($5.37) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 379.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 361.35. Schroders has a 52-week low of GBX 283.40 ($3.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 428.80 ($5.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market cap of £6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 9.10 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schroders had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 12.81%. Analysts anticipate that Schroders will post 33.7347131 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schroders Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.