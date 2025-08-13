Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $40,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $221.47 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.61.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.45.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 512,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,114,850. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,101,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,726,368. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

