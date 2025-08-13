Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY) Stock Price

Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $2.80 to $3.30 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GROY. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $5.75 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.

Shares of GROY opened at $3.00 on Monday. Gold Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.41 million, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Gold Royalty by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 30,710 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 196,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 56,390 shares in the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

