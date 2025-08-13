Scotiabank Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $62.00. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.65.

Get Nutrien alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NTR

Nutrien Stock Performance

NYSE NTR opened at $56.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $65.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.51%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 94.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Nutrien by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Nutrien by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Nutrien by 1,074.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.