Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Investment analysts at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 182.26% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications Trading Down 3.9%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications stock opened at $1.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 million, a P/E ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.41. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $5.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQNS. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 134,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 47,307 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Sequans Communications by 473.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 112,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 92,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.