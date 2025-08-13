Serco Group (LON:SRP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 273 at Citigroup

Serco Group (LON:SRPGet Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from GBX 281 ($3.79) to GBX 273 ($3.69) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 210 ($2.84) to GBX 215 ($2.90) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 220 ($2.97) to GBX 270 ($3.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Serco Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 252.67 ($3.41).

Shares of LON SRP opened at GBX 222.69 ($3.01) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 205.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 179.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.38. Serco Group has a 12-month low of GBX 136.20 ($1.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 228.60 ($3.09).

Serco Group (LON:SRPGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 9.74 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Serco Group had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 13.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Serco Group will post 17.552759 EPS for the current fiscal year.

