Share Buyback Plan Initiated by Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Board of Directors

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 11th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 684 ($9.23) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Thursday, July 17th.

Shares of Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 625.40 ($8.44) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.64. Vistry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 486.70 ($6.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,436 ($19.39). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 620.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 608.92.

In other news, insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 84,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.97) per share, for a total transaction of £496,001.20 ($669,638.45). Insiders have purchased a total of 84,141 shares of company stock valued at $49,645,472 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vistry Group is one of the UK’s leading homebuilders with a top tier housebuilder and leading Partnerships business. Our purpose is to develop sustainable new homes and communities across all sectors of the housing market through our leading brands, Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, Vistry Partnerships and Drew Smith.

Our housebuilding division operates across 13 business units, each with a regional office, which are developing hundreds of sites across England.

