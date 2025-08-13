Share Repurchase Plan Declared by Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Board of Directors

Plus500 (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report) announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 11th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $90.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PLUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Plus500 from GBX 2,650 ($35.78) to GBX 2,764 ($37.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($45.90) price objective on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Plus500 from GBX 3,650 ($49.28) to GBX 3,750 ($50.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

PLUS stock opened at GBX 3,154.73 ($42.59) on Wednesday. Plus500 has a twelve month low of GBX 2,304 ($31.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,492 ($47.14). The stock has a market cap of £2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,352.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,088.34.

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platforms in Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company develops and operates an online trading platform, including over the counter (OTC) products comprising the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

