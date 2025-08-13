Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Sharp Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 19,274 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 202% from the previous session’s volume of 6,381 shares.The stock last traded at $1.31 and had previously closed at $1.32.

The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Sharp had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 18.62%.

Sharp Trading Up 4.6%

The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29.

About Sharp

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, electric fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heaters, plasmacluster ion generators, beauty appliances, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, etc.

