Shimmick (SHIM) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect Shimmick to post earnings of ($0.16) per share and revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter.
Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.35 million. Shimmick had a negative return on equity of 9,647.06% and a negative net margin of 20.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect Shimmick to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shimmick Stock Down 0.5%
NASDAQ:SHIM opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.82. Shimmick has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $3.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82.
Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.
