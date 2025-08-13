Shore Capital Reaffirms “Under Review” Rating for Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX)

Shore Capital reiterated their under review rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($99.91) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirax-Sarco Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 7,516.67 ($101.48).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPX

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance

SPX stock opened at GBX 6,845 ($92.41) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,071.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,429.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.85, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of £5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of GBX 5,380 ($72.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,245 ($111.31).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported GBX 137.60 ($1.86) EPS for the quarter. Spirax-Sarco Engineering had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirax-Sarco Engineering will post 334.5410628 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

(Get Free Report)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering rebrands as Spirax Group

On 22 February 2024, Spirax-Sarco Engineering changed its name to Spirax Group which reflects the Company’s evolution over many years to a larger and stronger Group of three aligned Businesses with differentiated and complementary capabilities.

Our new name respects our history and where we have come from, with who we are today.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.