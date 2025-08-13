Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average on Insider Selling

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.66 and traded as high as $28.74. Sierra Bancorp shares last traded at $28.44, with a volume of 19,427 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BSRR shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp Trading Up 4.3%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $403.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $39.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 586,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 181,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 47,474 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,057,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 131,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.