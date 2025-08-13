Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.2667.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sight Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Lake Street Capital upgraded Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.60 target price (up from $3.20) on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sight Sciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price (up from $3.50) on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 18th.

In other news, insider Jeremy B. Hayden sold 9,160 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $38,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 266,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,558.57. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul Badawi sold 23,637 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $98,093.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,986,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,845,813.45. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,365 shares of company stock valued at $180,017 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGHT opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $222.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Sight Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.18 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 59.38% and a negative net margin of 64.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

