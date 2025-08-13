Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 40.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 174.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of SIG opened at $79.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.66, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $106.28.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 139.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Articles

