Simon Holden Sells 23,227 Shares of JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA) Stock

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Free Report) insider Simon Holden sold 23,227 shares of JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.20), for a total transaction of £20,672.03 ($27,908.78).
JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Price Performance
JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets stock opened at GBX 72 ($0.97) on Wednesday. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 65.43 ($0.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 88.20 ($1.19). The company has a market capitalization of £147.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 75.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 79.27.
JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Company Profile
JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Ltd (JARA) offers a way for investors to diversify into assets that are uncorrelated with equities and bonds, with the chance to benefit from a stable income stream through the power of diversification.
The Company will seek to provide Shareholders with stable income and capital appreciation from exposure to a globally diversified portfolio of Core Real Assets.
