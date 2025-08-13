Skyworth Group (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Shares Down 2.6% – Should You Sell?

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 3,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Skyworth Group Trading Down 2.6%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43.

About Skyworth Group

Skyworth Group Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, manufactures, sells, trades, and exports consumer electronic products. It operates through Smart Household Appliances Business, Smart Systems Technology Business, and New Energy Business segments. The company offers smart TV systems; home access systems, such as digital set-top boxes; smart white appliances, including air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, kitchen appliances, tablet computer, and other products; LCD modules; automotive electronic systems; photovoltaic products; lighting products; security systems; and other electronic products, as well as internet value-added services.

