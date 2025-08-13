SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Position Lowered by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLRC. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SLR Investment by 1,642.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SLR Investment by 9.4% during the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.43. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a net margin of 39.93% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $53.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.38 million. As a group, analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.0%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

