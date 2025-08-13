Smithfield Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Smithfield Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.1429.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Smithfield Foods and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smithfield Foods in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Smithfield Foods stock opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80. Smithfield Foods has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $25.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.93.

Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Smithfield Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smithfield Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smithfield Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Smithfield Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smithfield Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Smithfield Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Smithfield Foods, Inc produces and markets a variety of fresh meat and packaged meats products both domestically and internationally. The Company operates in four segments: Pork, Hog Production, International and Corporate, each of which consists of a number of subsidiaries, joint ventures and other investments.

