Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Smithfield Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $25.17, but opened at $24.19. Smithfield Foods shares last traded at $24.89, with a volume of 210,559 shares traded.

The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Smithfield Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Smithfield Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SFD. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smithfield Foods in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on Smithfield Foods and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smithfield Foods

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Smithfield Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Smithfield Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Smithfield Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Smithfield Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Smithfield Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

Smithfield Foods Trading Down 2.6%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods, Inc produces and markets a variety of fresh meat and packaged meats products both domestically and internationally. The Company operates in four segments: Pork, Hog Production, International and Corporate, each of which consists of a number of subsidiaries, joint ventures and other investments.

