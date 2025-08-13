Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Smithfield Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $25.17, but opened at $24.19. Smithfield Foods shares last traded at $24.89, with a volume of 210,559 shares traded.
The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Smithfield Foods Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Smithfield Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.05%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smithfield Foods
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Smithfield Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Smithfield Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Smithfield Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Smithfield Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Smithfield Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.
Smithfield Foods Trading Down 2.6%
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80.
About Smithfield Foods
Smithfield Foods, Inc produces and markets a variety of fresh meat and packaged meats products both domestically and internationally. The Company operates in four segments: Pork, Hog Production, International and Corporate, each of which consists of a number of subsidiaries, joint ventures and other investments.
