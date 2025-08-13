So-Young International (SY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $362.23 million for the quarter.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.10) by $4.50. The company had revenue of $40.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.76 million. So-Young International had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 41.03%.

So-Young International Stock Up 4.6%

So-Young International stock opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average is $11.89. So-Young International has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $36.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SY. Wall Street Zen upgraded So-Young International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup upgraded So-Young International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th.

Institutional Trading of So-Young International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in So-Young International stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of So-Young International Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SY – Free Report) by 264.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,419 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in So-Young International were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers So-Young Mobile App that offers users medical aesthetic knowledge and experience to reach an informed medical aesthetic treatment decision and make reservations for treatment with medical professionals and medical aesthetic institutions; So-Young Beauty which provides similar interfaces and functions as the mobile app, as well as serves as additional access points to the platform; and medical aesthetic community content through its website soyoung.com.

