Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,173,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,762 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.68% of Solventum worth $89,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Solventum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Solventum in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Solventum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Solventum by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Solventum in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Solventum stock opened at $72.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Solventum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.97.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SOLV shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Solventum in a research report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Solventum from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

