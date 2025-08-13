SpartanNash (SPTN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect SpartanNash to post earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. SpartanNash has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.85 EPS.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. SpartanNash had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect SpartanNash to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SpartanNash Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.06 million, a P/E ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.25. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is -275.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 32,727 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 837.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 515,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 460,474 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPTN shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.90 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Tuesday, June 24th.

About SpartanNash

About SpartanNash

(Get Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Stories

