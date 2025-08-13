Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at Evercore ISI

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SFM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.20.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $147.83 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $94.68 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.76.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joseph D. O’leary sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $440,755.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,149.58. The trade was a 16.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $328,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,171.94. This represents a 13.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,950,283. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

