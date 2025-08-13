Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives $38.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.1667.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STAG. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Stag Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 28,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,306.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,543.50. This represents a 80.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 128,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 25,354 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,254,000 after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,239,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,925,000 after acquiring an additional 16,516 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 57,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stag Industrial stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.97. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Stag Industrial has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $40.75.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $207.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.37 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 29.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stag Industrial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 422.0%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.32%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

