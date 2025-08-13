Stephen Craigen Sells 2,998 Shares of Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Stock

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Craigen sold 2,998 shares of Hargreaves Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 760 ($10.26), for a total transaction of £22,784.80 ($30,761.17).

Hargreaves Services Stock Up 2.4%

Hargreaves Services stock opened at GBX 782 ($10.56) on Wednesday. Hargreaves Services Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 479.50 ($6.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 790 ($10.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 724.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 660.28. The company has a market capitalization of £263.97 million, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 45.20 ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. Hargreaves Services had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Research analysts expect that Hargreaves Services Plc will post 42.9487179 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hargreaves Services

Hargreaves Services plc is a diversified group delivering services to the industrial and property sectors, supporting key industries within the UK and South East Asia. The Company’s three business segments are Services, Hargreaves Land and an investment in a German joint venture, Hargreaves Raw Materials Services GmbH (HRMS).

