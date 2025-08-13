Stifel Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Cargojet Earnings

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada raised their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cargojet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 10th. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.53. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CJT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$183.00 to C$177.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$138.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cargojet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$148.00.

Cargojet Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$103.23 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$69.60 and a 52-week high of C$144.97. The stock has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 724.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$99.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$94.79.

Cargojet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 982.53%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

