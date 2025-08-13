Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$130.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.93% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Cargojet from C$183.00 to C$177.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$138.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$148.00.
Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.
