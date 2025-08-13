Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Barrick Mining Call Options (NYSE:B)

Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 90,999 call options on the stock. Thisisanincreaseof161% compared to the typical daily volume of 34,837 call options.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Barrick Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $26.00 price target on shares of Barrick Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

NYSE:B opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. Barrick Mining has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.27.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Mining will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Mining during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

