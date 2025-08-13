SU Group (NASDAQ:SUGP) & ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Financial Contrast

SU Group (NASDAQ:SUGP – Get Free Report) and ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

SU Group has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChampionX has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SU Group and ChampionX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SU Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 ChampionX 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

ChampionX has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.98%. Given ChampionX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ChampionX is more favorable than SU Group.

This table compares SU Group and ChampionX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SU Group N/A N/A N/A ChampionX 8.20% 19.25% 10.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SU Group and ChampionX”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SU Group $23.43 million 0.33 $1.37 million N/A N/A ChampionX $3.63 billion 1.36 $320.27 million $1.51 17.09

ChampionX has higher revenue and earnings than SU Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.1% of SU Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of ChampionX shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of ChampionX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ChampionX beats SU Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SU Group

SU Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated security-related services company in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Security-Related Engineering Services Business; and Security Guarding and Screening Services Business. It primarily provides security-related engineering, security guarding and screening, and related vocational training services. The company also engages in the design, supply, installation, maintenance, and testing and commissioning of various security systems. In addition, it offers threat detection systems, including X-ray machines, trace detection products, metal detectors, and mail screening machines; traffic and pedestrian control systems, such as traffic control system, automatic fare control systems, turnstiles, automatic door system, and people counting systems; and extra-low voltage systems comprising closed-circuit television, access control, public address, and building management systems to commercial properties, public facilities, and residential properties. Further, the company provides screening services, such as the detection of explosives, and incendiary devices in air cargo consignment and detection of dangerous goods through threat detection systems by screeners; and training courses for basic security services, mandatory basic safety, and training revalidation courses. Additionally, it offers equipment leasing services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. SU Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Exceptional Engineering Limited.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies. The Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore, offshore, and oil sands chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues. The Production & Automation Technologies segment provides artificial lift equipment, end-to-end digital automation solutions, and other production equipment and emissions monitoring solutions, including electrical submersible pumping systems, gas lift systems, jet pumps, multiplex surface pumps, plunger lift equipment, progressive cavity pumping systems, downhole rod lift systems, methane emissions monitoring solutions, chemical injection systems, flow control valves, and gauges under the Harbison-Fischer, Norris, Alberta Oil Tool, Oil Lift Technology, PCS Ferguson, Pro-Rod, Upco, Unbridled ESP, Norriseal-Wellmark, Quartzdyne, Spirit, Theta, Timberline, and Windrock brands. The Drilling Technologies segment offers polycrystalline diamond cutter inserts, bearings, valves, nozzles, and mining tools used in oil and gas drill bits under the US Synthetic brand; and high-density ceramic roof bolt mining tools for underground mining operations. The Reservoir Chemical Technologies segment provides chemistry-oriented solutions and technologies for well drilling, cementing, fracturing, acidizing, and other well interventions, as well as fracturing, drilling, cementing, acidizing additives. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

