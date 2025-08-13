Summit Wealth Group LLC Sells 341 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Summit Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,061,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,837,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,380 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,107,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,266,582,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.45.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 25,101,037 shares of company stock worth $5,674,726,368 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $221.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

