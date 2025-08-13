Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,771,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,141,000 after acquiring an additional 120,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMCI. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Northland Securities set a $59.00 target price on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $66.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.74. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,426,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,567,200. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,426,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,567,200. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,067,000 shares of company stock valued at $53,949,340 over the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

