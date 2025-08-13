Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Trading 8.7% Higher on Earnings Beat

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) rose 8.7% during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $38.33 and last traded at $38.48. Approximately 194,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 176,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.41.

The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $29.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.04 million. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 14.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRDX. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Institutional Trading of Surmodics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Surmodics by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 395,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 55,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Surmodics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Surmodics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,880,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 267,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Surmodics by 71.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 86,143 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surmodics Trading Down 0.2%

The company has a market cap of $542.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.83.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

